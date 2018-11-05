Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores 21 points in Sunday's win

Hollis-Jefferson managed 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, and three assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 122-97 win over the 76ers.

Hollis-Jefferson earned a team high minute total and matched D'Angelo Russell for the game high in scoring during the blowout victory. This was by far Hollis-Jefferson's best performance through his first seven appearances this season. His playing time and production have both been sporadic, but Hollis-Jefferson could establish himself as a versatile statistical contributor (a little bit of everything except threes) as the campaign continues.