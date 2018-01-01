Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores 22 points in 33 minutes
Hollis-Jefferson accounted for 22 points (10-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 33 minutes Sunday in Brooklyn's loss to Boston.
Hollis-Jefferson has become a solid contributor across the board amidst his breakout season. Coming out of college the Nets had high hopes for the athletic forward, but his rookie season was cut short due to injury. Now in his third NBA season, Hollis-Jefferson has carved out a comfort zone in the midrange, an area where he gets a majority of his buckets. If he can extend his range out to three-point land with any success, he will become a real fantasy asset. Until then, you can ride this wave of success.
