Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores career-high 21 points in Tuesday's loss
Hollis-Jefferson managed 21 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 122-114 loss to the Suns.
Hollis-Jefferson finished with a career high in scoring while filling up the stat sheet as the one of two Nets who saw 30-plus minutes, the other being fellow starting forward DeMarre Carroll. Hollis-Jefferson has hit double figures in six of eight games and looks much-improved on offense, as he's shooting 85.7 percent from the charity stripe (on 5.3 attempts per game) and 51.3 percent from the field (on 10.0 attempts per night). It's still rare that he lets fly from beyond the arc (two-for-six on the year), but otherwise Hollis-Jefferson has been a well-rounded fantasy contributor, with averages of 15.0 points, 5.3 boards, 1.3 blocks, 1.1 assists, and 1.0 steal in 26.3 minutes per game.
