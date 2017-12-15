Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores career-high 25 points in loss

Hollis-Jefferson totaled 25 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks across 37 minutes during a 111-104 loss to the Knicks on Thursday.

Hollis-Jefferson's 25 points marked a new career high and it could definitely be the best performance of his career as he racked up stats across the board. It marked the first time all season that he has had at least two rebounds, assists, steals and blocks in the same game. Hollis-Jefferson has been phenomenal recently, with an average of 18.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.