Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores game-high 23 in Saturday's win

Hollis-Jefferson scored 23 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-106 win over the Mavericks.

It took him a few games to get his legs back under him after returning from his groin injury in February, but RHJ has now scored in double digits in five straight games, averaging 18.6 points, 8.0 boards, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals over that stretch. The 23-year-old was already putting together the best season of his career so far, but he could be finding another gear to close out the campaign.