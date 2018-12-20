Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores just nine points Wednesday

Hollis-Jefferson tallied just nine points, three rebounds, and three assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 96-93 victory over the Bulls.

Hollis-Jefferson has scored in double-digits in three straight games prior to Wednesday's nine-point effort. He appears locked in as the starter and after a slow start to the season, is trending in the right direction. Owners will have to give him a pass here and hope he can get back on track Friday when the Net face the Pacers.