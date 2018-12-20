Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores just nine points Wednesday
Hollis-Jefferson tallied just nine points, three rebounds, and three assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 96-93 victory over the Bulls.
Hollis-Jefferson has scored in double-digits in three straight games prior to Wednesday's nine-point effort. He appears locked in as the starter and after a slow start to the season, is trending in the right direction. Owners will have to give him a pass here and hope he can get back on track Friday when the Net face the Pacers.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will play Wednesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Upwards trend continues Tuesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Continues improved play Sunday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Fills stat sheet in Friday's win•
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...