Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores team-high 18 in Saturday's loss

Hollis-Jefferson scored 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding eight rebounds and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 101-89 loss to the Heat.

The Nets held a lead at halftime, but playing their second game in three nights at high altitude in Mexico City took its toll and they managed only 36 points in the second half, with RHJ contributing just seven points after the break. The third-year forward continues to enjoy a breakout campaign, scoring at least 16 points in eight of the last nine games in which he saw a full complement of minutes, and as long as he can avoid the injury bug he should remain one of the few bright lights on a rebuilding roster.