Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scrimmages Thursday

Hollis-Jefferson (hip) scrimmaged for the first time Thursday, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports. Coach Atkinson said it is "step in the right direction" regarding his availability for Wednesday's season opener against the Pistons.

Hollis-Jefferson has been sidelined all of training camp due to a hip injury stemming from an exhibition game in early August. His progress to scrimmaging is encouraging, but it doesn't sound quite like coach Atkinson is confident Hollis-Jefferson will be available opening night. Assuming he misses time, DeMarre Carroll is a strong candidate to see an uptick in workload.