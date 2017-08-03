Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Set to open camp as starter
Hollis-Jefferson is expected to open training camp as the Nets' starting power forward, Zach Lowe of ESPN reports.
In a detailed report on Brooklyn's rebuilding process, Lowe notes that coach Kenny Atkinson said Hollis-Jefferson will be the team's starting power forward, likely joining offseason addition Timofey Mozgov in the frontcourt. As such, Trevor Booker, who started 43 games last season, will likely come off the bench, though it's possible Atkinson will experiment with several different alignments, particularly if Hollis-Jefferson continues to struggle as a shooter. The third-year forward shot just 22.4 percent from three last season, and with a non-shooter in Mozgov at center, the Nets could face some serious spacing issues.
