Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Sole double-digit scorer on first unit
Hollis-Jefferson registered 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt) seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 128-113 loss to the Pelicans.
RHJ was the only double-digit scorer on a starting five that saw its minutes limited due to ineffectiveness. The 22-year-old has scored between 13 and 25 points in 10 of the last 12 games and is averaging a solid 15.4 points (on 47.4 percent shooting, including 42.9 percent from three-point range), 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 29.5 minutes in December. That sample includes four double-doubles, as Hollis-Jefferson continues to climb the fantasy ranks in all formats.
