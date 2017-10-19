Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Solid outing Wednesday
Hollis-Jefferson tallied 14 points (3-4 FG, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 140-131 loss to the Pacers.
Hollis-Jefferson was excellent at getting to the line and making his free throws count Wednesday. He tallied just three games with at least eight free-throw attempts last season, however, so that number probably won't be often replicated this year.
