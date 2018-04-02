Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Solid performance Sunday

Hollis-Jefferson finished with 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 108-96 loss to Detroit.

Hollis-Jefferson was questionable heading into Sunday's game but eventually took his place in the starting lineup. He continues to be one of the more improved players this season, with the ability to score, rebound and defend. After being drafted in the lower rounds this season, owners are going to have to part with a mid-round pick to secure him next year.