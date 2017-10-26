Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Sparks Nets to astonishing win Wednesday
Hollis-Jefferson contributed 19 points (5-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 112-107 victory over the Cavaliers.
Hollis-Jefferson had a chase-down block on LeBron James that set the tone for the rest of the game for the Nets, who shocked the potent Cavs in Brooklyn. Hollis-Jefferson recorded his second three-block night on the young season and has clearly improved his defense, as evident by his effort on both sides of the court tonight. The Nets have a winning record at the moment and will look to keep the momentum going Friday against the Knicks.
