Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Starting Friday vs. Philly
Hollis-Jefferson will draw the start for Friday's contest against the 76ers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
With Allen Crabbe (illness) sidelined, coach Kenny Atkinson has opted to switch up the starting five, inserting Hollis-Jefferson and Joe Harris while sending Spencer Dinwiddie to the pine. In 45 starts this season, Hollis-Jefferson has averaged 14.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 28.4 minutes.
