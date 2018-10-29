Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Still in bench role
Hollis-Jefferson had seven points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds in Sunday's loss to the Warriors.
The bigger news here is that Hollis-Jefferson continues to be used off the bench by coach Kenny Atkinson, who's rolled with Jared Dudley as the starting four next to Jarrett Allen. At some point, Hollis-Jefferson could reclaim the starting job, but for now he's been limited to a fairly reduced role, playing fewer than 20 minutes in two of his three games since returning from injury.
