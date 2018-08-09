Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Suffers injury in exhibition game
Hollis-Jefferson suffered a left adductor strain in an exhibition game in China and will begin rehabilitation immediately, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
The severity of Hollis-Jefferson's injury is unknown at this time. The Nets are reporting that he will begin his rehab right away. His status for the start of training camp is uncertain, but more information should come out as his rehab begins.
