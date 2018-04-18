Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Terrific season

Hollis-Jefferson tallied 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 68 games played with Brooklyn in 2017-18.

Hollis-Jefferson had a terrific third NBA season as he improved his game considerably from his first two years. The 22-year-old increased his scoring average by 5.2 points per game while shooting a career best 47.2 percent from the floor. In addition, he produced a personal high 25 points this years against New York. Hollis-Jefferson will make around $3.2 million next year in what is considered a very reasonable price tag.