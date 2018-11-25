Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: To handle starting role Sunday
Hollis-Jefferson will start Sunday's matchup with Philadelphia, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Hollis-Jefferson will join the starting five after averaging 9.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 21.1 minutes through 16 games this season. It's unclear as to whether this is a permanent change, but he'll replace Jared Dudley at power forward for now.
