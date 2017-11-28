Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Hollis-Jefferson looks to still be feeling the lingering effects of an ankle sprain that forced him out of Sunday's win over the Grizzlies, and he's on track to miss his second straight game Wednesday. In Hollis-Jefferson's likely absence, DeMarre Carroll, who is returning from an illness, should be in store for a heavy dosage of minutes on the wing with Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Sean Kilpatrick, who each played 28-plus minutes Monday, all being candidates to see extended run again.
