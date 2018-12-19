Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Upwards trend continues Tuesday
Hollis-Jefferson had 17 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 115-110 victory over the Lakers.
Hollis-Jefferson played 38 minutes Tuesday, scoring 17 points to go with eight rebounds. He has now dropped at least 15 points in four of his past five games and after a slow start, is trending up in a big way. Despite some inconsistencies in his playing time, he should still be rostered right now to see if he can keep ramping up his production.
