Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Upwards trend continues Tuesday

Hollis-Jefferson had 17 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 115-110 victory over the Lakers.

