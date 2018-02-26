Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will come off bench Monday

Hollis-Jefferson will come off the bench Monday against the Bulls, Nets Daily reports.

Hollis-jefferson will make his return after missing the last 11 contests with a strained groin, but it's unclear how much he'll play after coach Kenny Atkinson confirmed the forward will be on a minutes restriction. The Arizona product has been the regular starter when healthy, but the Nets will likely stick with DeMarre Carroll at power forward for now, at least until Hollis-Jefferson is back up to speed.