Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will come off bench Monday
Hollis-Jefferson will come off the bench Monday against the Bulls, Nets Daily reports.
Hollis-jefferson will make his return after missing the last 11 contests with a strained groin, but it's unclear how much he'll play after coach Kenny Atkinson confirmed the forward will be on a minutes restriction. The Arizona product has been the regular starter when healthy, but the Nets will likely stick with DeMarre Carroll at power forward for now, at least until Hollis-Jefferson is back up to speed.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Won't play Thursday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out through All-Star break•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out Monday vs. Clippers•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out Saturday vs. Pelicans•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...