Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will come off bench Saturday
Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) has been cleared to play Saturday against the Hawks but will come off the bench while Trevor Booker draws the start, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
It was expected that Hollis-Jefferson would return to the starting five once healthy, but that isn't the case Saturday. That said, he still may garner significant run that could net quality fantasy numbers.
