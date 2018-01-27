Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will not return Friday

Hollis-Jefferson will not return to Friday's game against the Bucks due to a right groin strain, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but it is serious enough to keep him from returning. In Hollis-Jefferson's absence, DeMarre Carroll and Quincy Acy figure to pick up some extra minutes. Expect an update on his status once the team provides more information.