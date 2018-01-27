Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will not return Friday
Hollis-Jefferson will not return to Friday's game against the Bucks due to a right groin strain, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but it is serious enough to keep him from returning. In Hollis-Jefferson's absence, DeMarre Carroll and Quincy Acy figure to pick up some extra minutes. Expect an update on his status once the team provides more information.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Collects 14-point, 17-rebound double-double•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores 22 points in 33 minutes•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Sole double-digit scorer on first unit•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Chips in across the board•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Records fourth double-double of season in loss•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...