Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will not return with sprained ankle
Hollis-Jefferson suffered a sprained right ankle in Sunday's game against the Grizzlies and will not return, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Hollis-Jefferson was down on the baseline for a bit before immediately being taken to the locker room with the injury. With the Nets playing the second game of a back-to-back set Monday in Houston, it seems unlikely would be able to play on such a quick turnaround, but the team will likely provide an update either after Sunday's contest or by Monday morning.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Another robust stat line in Friday's win•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores 20 points Wednesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores 19 in Saturday's loss•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Available Friday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Questionable Friday•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...