Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will not return with sprained ankle

Hollis-Jefferson suffered a sprained right ankle in Sunday's game against the Grizzlies and will not return, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Hollis-Jefferson was down on the baseline for a bit before immediately being taken to the locker room with the injury. With the Nets playing the second game of a back-to-back set Monday in Houston, it seems unlikely would be able to play on such a quick turnaround, but the team will likely provide an update either after Sunday's contest or by Monday morning.