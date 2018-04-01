Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will play Sunday
Hollis-Jefferson (face) will be available for Sunday's game against Detroit, Alex Labidou of BrooklynNets.com reports.
Hollis-Jefferson came into the day with a "questionable" tag, but he's since been removed from the injury report and will be available in full capacity Sunday. The Arizona product is coming off of a 20-point, 14-rebound double-double Saturday against Miami.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Contributes well-rounded line•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Posts 18 points in loss•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores game-high 23 in Saturday's win•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Starting Friday vs. Philly•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...