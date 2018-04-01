Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will play Sunday

Hollis-Jefferson (face) will be available for Sunday's game against Detroit, Alex Labidou of BrooklynNets.com reports.

Hollis-Jefferson came into the day with a "questionable" tag, but he's since been removed from the injury report and will be available in full capacity Sunday. The Arizona product is coming off of a 20-point, 14-rebound double-double Saturday against Miami.

