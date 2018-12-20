Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will play Wednesday
Hollis-Jefferson (quad) will play in Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
After going through some pregame testing, Hollis-Jefferson feels good enough to go WEdnesday. He suffered a bruised quad towards the end of Brooklyn's last game, however he will be active and start for the Nets.
