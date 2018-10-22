Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will play Wednesday

Hollis-Jefferson (personal) will play in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Bryan Fonseca of NetsDaily.com reports.

As expected, Hollis-Jefferson will be back with the team after the birth of his son cost him to miss the first three games of the season. Hollis-Jefferson is in line to start as a small-ball power forward for the Nets after a career-best campaign in 2017-18.