Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will play Wednesday
Hollis-Jefferson (personal) will play in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Bryan Fonseca of NetsDaily.com reports.
As expected, Hollis-Jefferson will be back with the team after the birth of his son cost him to miss the first three games of the season. Hollis-Jefferson is in line to start as a small-ball power forward for the Nets after a career-best campaign in 2017-18.
