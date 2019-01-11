Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will remain out Friday

Hollis-Jefferson (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors.

This will be Hollis-Jefferson's sixth straight absence with a right adductor strain, and he remains without a clear timetable for a return. With Jared Dudley (hamstring) also sidelined for Friday's outing, the Nets will be very light on frontcourt depth, which likely means additional minutes for both Ed Davis and DeMarre Carroll.