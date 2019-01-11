Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will remain out Friday

Hollis-Jefferson (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors.

This will be Hollis-Jefferson's sixth straight absence with a right adductor strain, and he remains without a clear timetable for a return. With Jared Dudley (hamstring) also sidelined for Friday's outing, the Nets will be very light on frontcourt depth, which likely means additional minutes for both Ed Davis and DeMarre Carroll.

More News
Our Latest Stories