Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will remain out Friday
Hollis-Jefferson (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Hollis-Jefferson is set to miss a fourth straight game Friday, as he's yet to shake a lingering groin injury. The fact that he's being ruled out a day in advance is concerning and the Nets haven't provided any sort of timetable for his return, so there's a chance he ends up missing a handful more games. For the time being, Quincy Acy will continue to start in his spot. Acy has averaged 5.7 points, 5.3 rebound, 1.0 assist, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block across 25.0 minutes over the last three games in the top unit.
