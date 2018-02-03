Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will remain sidelined Sunday
Hollis-Jefferson (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Hollis-Jefferson will miss a fifth straight contest as he continues to nurse a right groin strain. He remains without a timetable for his return, and given the fact that Brooklyn continues to rule him out a day in advance, it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss additional time. Hollis-Jefferson's status should be updated prior to Tuesday's matchup with the Rockets, which will be his next chance to return to action. In the meantime, Quincy Acy should continue to start in his place.
