Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will remain sidelined
Hollis-Jefferson (personal is out again for Saturday's matchup with the Pacers, Bryan Fonseca of Nets Daily reports.
Hollis-Jefferson's absence will mark his third consecutive to start the season. His first two were due to a hip injury, but this time it is ruled as a personal reason. It is unclear if that means he is over his hip issue, but he will now set his sights on a season debut Wednesday versus the Cavaliers.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Ruled out Friday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Misses practice, status for Friday uncertain•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Ruled out for opener•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Remains uncertain for opener•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Hoping to play in opener•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scrimmages Thursday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...