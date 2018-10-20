Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will remain sidelined

Hollis-Jefferson (personal is out again for Saturday's matchup with the Pacers, Bryan Fonseca of Nets Daily reports.

Hollis-Jefferson's absence will mark his third consecutive to start the season. His first two were due to a hip injury, but this time it is ruled as a personal reason. It is unclear if that means he is over his hip issue, but he will now set his sights on a season debut Wednesday versus the Cavaliers.