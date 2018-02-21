Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Won't play Thursday
Hollis-Jefferson (groin) went through practice Wednesday but will be out for Thursday's tilt against the Hornets, Bryan Fonseca of the Queens Ledger reports.
Hollis-Jefferson, despite having the All-Star break to rest, will miss an 11th straight game Thursday as he continues to work back from a groin strain. In his absence, DeMarre Carrol and Quincy Acy should continue seeing expanded roles.
