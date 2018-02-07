Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Won't play Wednesday
Hollis-Jefferson (groin) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Hollis-Jefferson will miss a seventh straight contest Wednesday as he continues to recover from a strained groin. As a result of his absence, other forwards on the roster such as Quincy Acy (finger), DeMarre Carroll and James Webb are all candidates to see expanded roles.
