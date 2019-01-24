Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Won't return Wednesday

Hollis-Jefferson (shoulder) won't return to Wednesday's game against the Magic.

Hollis-Jefferson had two points, a rebound and a steal prior to leaving in the first half Wednesday due to a strained left shoulder. The severity of the injury is unclear, but if Hollis-Jefferson should miss any time, look for DeMarre Carroll to get a boost in minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories