Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Won't return Wednesday
Hollis-Jefferson (shoulder) won't return to Wednesday's game against the Magic.
Hollis-Jefferson had two points, a rebound and a steal prior to leaving in the first half Wednesday due to a strained left shoulder. The severity of the injury is unclear, but if Hollis-Jefferson should miss any time, look for DeMarre Carroll to get a boost in minutes.
