O'Neale totaled six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 29 minutes during Saturday's 112-97 win over Miami.

O'Neale did a little bit of everything in the victory, something he has become renowned for over the past 12 months. Despite his ability to diversify his contributions, O'Neale continues to struggle to be anything more than a schedule-based streaming option in nine-category formats. As the 167th-ranked player, there is no reason to be prioritizing him outside of deeper leagues.