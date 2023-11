O'Neale had nine points (3-10 FG, 3-9 3Pt), five rebounds, eight assists and one block over 32 minutes during Friday's 109-107 win over Chicago.

O'Neale tallied a season-high eight assists Saturday while coming off the bench. The veteran forward has received steady playing time for Brooklyn this season, averaging 31.8 minutes across his first five appearances. O'Neale has also recorded at least one block in three straight outings.