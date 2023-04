O'Neale ended with 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and two blocks over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 victory over the Pistons.

O'Neale got a starting nod in place of Dorian Finney-Smith (wrist) out Wednesday, finishing as one of six Nets players in double figures in scoring while finishing two dimes and three boards short of a triple-double. O'Neale has recorded at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists six times this season.