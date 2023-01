O'Neale will start Wednesday's matchup against the Bulls, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

As expected, O'Neale, who's started every one of his appearances this season, will return to the starting lineup following a one-game absence due to an illness. Over 34 games, O'Neale is averaging 9.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 35.1 minutes.