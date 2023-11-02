O'Neale ended Wednesday's 109-105 victory over the Heat with six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 39 minutes.

O'Neale got the start in place of the injured Spencer Dinwiddie (ankle), finishing with an all-around performance while handing out a team-high-tying assist total and swiping a pair of steals defensively in a winning effort. O'Neale has been a key contributor off the Nets bench this season, averaging 7.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 31.8 minutes in four games. He tallied his first game of the year with at least five points, five rebounds and five assists in Wednesday's win over Miami.