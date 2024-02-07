O'Neale amassed 18 points (6-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 119-107 loss to Dallas.

O'Neale led all bench players in Tuesday's contest in scoring and threes made while hauling in a half-dozen rebounds and adding a pair of assists in a well-rounded showing. O'Neale has scored 18 or more points in three games this season, his first such performance since posting 18 points on Nov. 28 against Toronto. O'Neale has connected on at least four threes in eight games, including in two straight outings.