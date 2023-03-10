O'Neale (knee) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game versus the Timberwolves.

O'Neale was one of numerous Nets players who were rested with different issues during Thursday's game against the Bucks. Most of the regular cast will be back in action Friday, O'Neale included, in the second game of a back-to-back set. O'Neale has settled into a bench role since the trade deadline, averaging 6.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals-plus-blocks over 24.6 minutes per game in his 10 appearances since the role change.