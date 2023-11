O'Neale isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Milwaukee, Meghan Triplett of GrindCityMedia.com reports.

O'Neale saw an opportunity to run with the first unit during Saturday's loss against the Celtics, but he'll revert to the bench Monday with Ben Simmons set to return from a back issue. O'Neale has shouldered a significant workload as a reserve so far this season, averaging 29.7 minutes to go along with 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists over three contests.