O'Neale's contract for the 2023-24 season was guaranteed by the Nets on Monday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports.

O'Neale will make $9.5 million this coming season, giving the Nets another versatile playmaker and defender on the perimeter. The Nets are projected to start Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson on the wings, but O'Neale could potentially be the first wing off the bench. Last season, O'Neale averaged 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists.