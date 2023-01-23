O'Neale finished Sunday's 120-116 win over Golden State with 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 39 minutes.

O'Neale is not going to turn heads with his numbers on a game-to-game basis, but the veteran forward is known for his consistency and steady production on both ends of the court. The former Baylor standout has scored in double digits in five of his last eight games, and he's putting up 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 combined blocks/steals during that span.