O'Neale finished with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 114-105 win over Toronto.

O'Neale scored in double figures for the first time since Nov. 23, scoring nine of his 11 points from downtown. Friday's shooting performance was a welcome sight for fantasy managers, as O'Neale had struggled to 2-for-12 shooting from three in his previous three matchups. O'Neale is averaging 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 24 contests this season.