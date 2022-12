O'Neale notched 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes during Sunday's 124-121 win over the Pistons.

O'Neale was one of three Nets players to reach double figures in scoring, notching his first double-digit point total since scoring 11 points Dec. 2 against Toronto. O'Neale has scored 10 or more points on 13 occasions this season.