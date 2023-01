O'Neale is questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs due to a non-COVID illness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

O'Neal was a very late addition to the injury report with an illness, which is never a good sign. If he's sidelined, Seth Curry would likely be inserted into the starting lineup, while Joe Harris, Patty Mills, T.J. Warren and Yuta Watanabe would all be candidates for increased roles off the bench.