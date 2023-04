O'Neale will start Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

O'Neale will draw the start with Dorian Finney-Smith (wrist) sidelined. Across 52 starts this season, O'Neale has averaged 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 34.1 minutes, but the majority of those came when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were still with Brooklyn.