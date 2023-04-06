O'Neale ended with 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and two blocks across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 victory over the Pistons.

O'Neale drew the starting nod in place of Dorian Finney-Smith (wrist) and was one of six Nets players to finish with double figures in scoring. He achieved his scoring on efficient shooting from three-point range and supplemented that output with strong marks in three other categories. Finney-Smith is expected to return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Magic, so O'Neale is likely to head back to the bench and see a dramatic reduction in playing time, which will make it difficult for him to replicate Wednesday's magnificent stat line.