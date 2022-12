Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said Wednesday that he expects O'Neale (personal) to be available Friday against Toronto and Sunday against Detroit, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

O'Neale has missed the last two games due to personal reasons, but he should be back in action for the Nets' two games this weekend. He's topped 30 points in his last eight appearances and has averaged 6.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 37.6 minutes per game during that time.